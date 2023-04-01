Veteran actor Amarasiri Kalansuriya passes away

Veteran actor Amarasiri Kalansuriya passes away

April 1, 2023   09:03 am

Veteran Sri Lankan actor Amarasiri Kalansuriya has passed away at the age of 82, according to family sources.

Born on September 20, 1940, Kalansuriya was an acclaimed actor in Sri Lankan cinema, theatre and television, fondly known as ‘Kalan’.

Kalansuriya made his first film appearance in the movie ‘Hanthane Kathawa’ in 1969, alongside the late actor Vijaya Kumaratunga.

During his acting career spanning over 50 years, Kalansuriya has appeared in a number of notable popular movies including Akkara Paha, Ahas Gauwa, Puja, Bambaru Awith, Yasa Isuru, Dolosmahe Pahana, Ahas Maliga and Diya Yata Gindara.

He won the Critics’ Award for his performance in Ahas Gawwa in 1974, and the Presidential Award and Sarasaviya Award in 1986 for his performance as the Best Supporting Actor in Puja

Kalansuriya is survived by his wife Ajantha Ekanayake and son and two daughters.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Workers' remittances significantly improve in February 2023 (English)

Workers' remittances significantly improve in February 2023 (English)

Workers' remittances significantly improve in February 2023 (English)

Colombo inflation further decreases in March 2023 (English)

Colombo inflation further decreases in March 2023 (English)

Kanchana calls for CID probe into trade unionists who forcibly entered CPSTL (English)

Kanchana calls for CID probe into trade unionists who forcibly entered CPSTL (English)

Statement by Governor and Secretary to the Treasury after the virtual Investor Presentation (English)

Statement by Governor and Secretary to the Treasury after the virtual Investor Presentation (English)

DIGIECON 2030 launched to accelerate Sri Lanka's digital economy (English)

DIGIECON 2030 launched to accelerate Sri Lanka's digital economy (English)

CBSL gives guidance on domestic debt restructuring

CBSL gives guidance on domestic debt restructuring

NEWS IN BRIEF ' PRIME TIME ' - 2023.03.31

NEWS IN BRIEF ' PRIME TIME ' - 2023.03.31

'DERANA SKILL FORCE' opens doors for Sri Lankas youth

'DERANA SKILL FORCE' opens doors for Sri Lankas youth