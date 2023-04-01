Veteran actor Amarasiri Kalansuriya passes away

Veteran Sri Lankan actor Amarasiri Kalansuriya has passed away at the age of 82, according to family sources.

Born on September 20, 1940, Kalansuriya was an acclaimed actor in Sri Lankan cinema, theatre and television, fondly known as ‘Kalan’.

Kalansuriya made his first film appearance in the movie ‘Hanthane Kathawa’ in 1969, alongside the late actor Vijaya Kumaratunga.

During his acting career spanning over 50 years, Kalansuriya has appeared in a number of notable popular movies including Akkara Paha, Ahas Gauwa, Puja, Bambaru Awith, Yasa Isuru, Dolosmahe Pahana, Ahas Maliga and Diya Yata Gindara.

He won the Critics’ Award for his performance in Ahas Gawwa in 1974, and the Presidential Award and Sarasaviya Award in 1986 for his performance as the Best Supporting Actor in Puja.

Kalansuriya is survived by his wife Ajantha Ekanayake and son and two daughters.