Sri Lanka and ASEAN countries to strengthen relations

Sri Lanka and ASEAN countries to strengthen relations

April 1, 2023   10:45 am

A meeting chaired by Foreign Affairs State Minister Tharaka Balasuriya was held at the Ministry on Thursday with regard to strengthening relations between Sri Lanka and the ASEAN countries.

It was attended by Heads of Mission of the ASEAN countries including Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, Thailand, Viet Nam based in Sri Lanka and senior officials of the Ministry.

The most Venerable Mugunuwela Anuruddha Thero, Secretary of the All-Island Buddhasasana Council also took part in the discussion at the invitation of the state minister.

The discussion focused on strengthening connectivity with ASEAN countries including Buddhist religious connectivity that has existed for more than thousands of years.

State Minister Balasuriya noted that the exchange of visits could also include sharing the rich traditions and cultures of Sri Lanka and the ASEAN countries such as martial arts, Ayurveda and the arts.

He added that the links established from the exchange of visits could lead to further collaboration between Sri Lanka and the ASEAN countries.

The Heads of Mission of ASEAN countries warmly welcomed the State Minister’s proposal on initiating visits of Sri Lankan Buddhist monks to ASEAN countries and strengthening Buddhist religious ties through a programme connecting Sri Lankan Buddhist temples with leading Buddhist temples of ASEAN countries with the participation of the private sector.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Workers' remittances significantly improve in February 2023 (English)

Workers' remittances significantly improve in February 2023 (English)

Workers' remittances significantly improve in February 2023 (English)

Colombo inflation further decreases in March 2023 (English)

Colombo inflation further decreases in March 2023 (English)

Kanchana calls for CID probe into trade unionists who forcibly entered CPSTL (English)

Kanchana calls for CID probe into trade unionists who forcibly entered CPSTL (English)

Statement by Governor and Secretary to the Treasury after the virtual Investor Presentation (English)

Statement by Governor and Secretary to the Treasury after the virtual Investor Presentation (English)

DIGIECON 2030 launched to accelerate Sri Lanka's digital economy (English)

DIGIECON 2030 launched to accelerate Sri Lanka's digital economy (English)

CBSL gives guidance on domestic debt restructuring

CBSL gives guidance on domestic debt restructuring

NEWS IN BRIEF ' PRIME TIME ' - 2023.03.31

NEWS IN BRIEF ' PRIME TIME ' - 2023.03.31

'DERANA SKILL FORCE' opens doors for Sri Lankas youth

'DERANA SKILL FORCE' opens doors for Sri Lankas youth