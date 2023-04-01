Sri Lanka and ASEAN countries to strengthen relations

A meeting chaired by Foreign Affairs State Minister Tharaka Balasuriya was held at the Ministry on Thursday with regard to strengthening relations between Sri Lanka and the ASEAN countries.

It was attended by Heads of Mission of the ASEAN countries including Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, Thailand, Viet Nam based in Sri Lanka and senior officials of the Ministry.

The most Venerable Mugunuwela Anuruddha Thero, Secretary of the All-Island Buddhasasana Council also took part in the discussion at the invitation of the state minister.

The discussion focused on strengthening connectivity with ASEAN countries including Buddhist religious connectivity that has existed for more than thousands of years.

State Minister Balasuriya noted that the exchange of visits could also include sharing the rich traditions and cultures of Sri Lanka and the ASEAN countries such as martial arts, Ayurveda and the arts.

He added that the links established from the exchange of visits could lead to further collaboration between Sri Lanka and the ASEAN countries.

The Heads of Mission of ASEAN countries warmly welcomed the State Minister’s proposal on initiating visits of Sri Lankan Buddhist monks to ASEAN countries and strengthening Buddhist religious ties through a programme connecting Sri Lankan Buddhist temples with leading Buddhist temples of ASEAN countries with the participation of the private sector.