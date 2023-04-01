National Cadet Corps curriculum to be revised to suit emerging trends

National Cadet Corps curriculum to be revised to suit emerging trends

April 1, 2023   02:21 pm

The curriculum of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) will be revised to suit the emerging trends, State Minister of Defence Premitha Bandara Tennakoon says.

The curriculum revision will also focus on expanding and facilitating NCC training at an alternative location apart from the Rantambe NCC Training Centre, the lawmaker said further.

Tennakoon made these remarks addressing the NCC officers during a gathering held on Friday (March 31) at the Army Headquarters in Sri Jayewardenepura Kotte.

Defence Secretary Kamal Gunaratne, Chief of Staff of Sri Lanka Army General Channa Weerasuriya and NCC Director Brigadier Sudantha Fonseka received Defence State Minister upon his arrival.

Addressing the gathering, Tennakoon appreciated the valuable services rendered by the NCC during the terrorist conflicts and in the post-war national development process.

He also highlighted the importance of NCC training in making disciplined and productive citizens, while they are in school.

He also stated that more opportunities will also be provided for Tamil and Muslim schools in addition to the present allocation of intake in NCC training.

