Three army personnel & monk remanded over trespassing on archaeological site

The three army personnel and the Buddhist monk, arrested on Friday (March 31) for trespassing on an archaeological site in search of buried treasure, have been remanded.

Accordingly, the arrestees have been placed behind bars on remand until April 10.

A Lieutenant Colonel, a Sergeant and a Corporal of the Sri Lanka Army, along with a Buddhist monk were arrested on Friday evening for unlawfully entering an archaeological site in Mawadiodal, Karadiyanaru.

At the time of the arrest, the suspects had been scanning the ground for buried treasure.