Group of Chinese nationals arrested over online fraud

April 1, 2023   11:50 pm

Sri Lanka Police have arrested 28 Chinese nationals who were involved in online financial fraud.

Among the suspects were five Chinese women. The police found five laptops, and several smartphones on the suspects at the time of the arrest.

After being informed by the INTERPOL about the group of scammers, local law enforcement authorities swung into action and apprehended the suspects who were staying at a tourist resort in Aluthgama.

According to the police, the suspects, while in China, had defrauded people of millions for over two months before fleeing to Sri Lanka.

The police are planning to conduct a lengthy investigation with the assistance of an interpreter of the Embassy of China in Colombo.

