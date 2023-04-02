Patali Champika to unveil new political party in May

April 2, 2023   10:22 am

Samagi Jana Balawegaya MP Patali Champika Ranawaka has announced that measures are currently underway to form a new political party next month. 

Accordingly, he revealed that the party, named United Republic Front, will be introduced in May, to save the country from bankruptcy. 

“We need a merit-based political system, we need to end political systems that are based on family inheritances. We also need to put an end to politics in which the public’s votes are won with bribes. We need a new political pragmatism to move the country forward, as opposed to the outdated socialist-capitalist ideology it now follows. We are going to unveil this new political ideology in May. It is called that United Republic Front”, the MP said with regards to the new party.

