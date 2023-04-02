Govt. must be held responsible for delay in 2022 A/L paper-marking  FUTA

The Federation of University Teacher’s Association (FUTA) has claimed that the government must take responsibility for the delay in the marking of the 2022 GCE Advanced Level examination papers.

FUTA Chairman Prof. Shyama Bannaheka stated that if the government is able to meet their demands and provide a proper solution in this regard, they are willing to commence the paper-marking process immediately.

Speaking in this regard, she said that if a solution to their issues are immediately, FUTA is willing to expedite the paper-marking process, and will mark papers even during the upcoming festive season.

“We decided to withdraw from paper-marking because of the injustice certain members of our association have faced owing to the tax revisions. They need some sort of relief. There were no other demands attached to this refusal to mark papers”, Prof. Bannaheka said.

Further, the Professor vehemently denied recent claims that the FUTA are marking the papers written by those in the Tamil medium, and have withdrawn only form the paper-marking process of those in the Sinhala medium, saying that “Sinhala or Tamil is not relevant to this matter”.

She also added that school teachers too, have now joined the movement, and that it is not only university professor who are refusing to mark the papers of the 2022 GCE A/L session.

“Thus, we are not responsible for this issue being prolonged”, she said in this regard.