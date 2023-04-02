State Minister assures Govt. salaries will be paid before 10 April

State Minister assures Govt. salaries will be paid before 10 April

April 2, 2023   01:15 pm

State Minister of Finance Ranjith Siyambalapitya has assured that the salaries of all public employees  will be paid before 10 April.

Accordingly, Siyambalapitiya stated that despite the burden it would impose on the government’s cash flow, salaries of all public servants will be paid before 10 April in view of the upcoming festive season.

He noted that pensions and the Samurdhi allowances too, will be paid before the aforementioned date.

Speaking to the media in Kegalle, the State Minister revealed that measures are also underway to provide government employees with a special bonus by the final quarter of this year, adding that this was stated by the President himself in the Budget.

