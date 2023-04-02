Technical Consultative Committee chaired by Jayasuriya appointed for SLC

Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs Roshan Ranasinghe has appointed a Technical Consultative Committee for Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC).

Accordingly, former Sri Lanka cricket captain Sanath Jayasuriya has been appointed as the Chairman of the said committee.

Meanwhile ex-cricketers Farveez Maharoof, Asantha De Mel, Charith Senanayake and Kapila Wijegunawardena have been appointed as members of the committee.