Technical Consultative Committee chaired by Jayasuriya appointed for SLC
April 2, 2023 10:41 pm
Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs Roshan Ranasinghe has appointed a Technical Consultative Committee for Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC).
Accordingly, former Sri Lanka cricket captain Sanath Jayasuriya has been appointed as the Chairman of the said committee.
Meanwhile ex-cricketers Farveez Maharoof, Asantha De Mel, Charith Senanayake and Kapila Wijegunawardena have been appointed as members of the committee.