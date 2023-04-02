Technical Consultative Committee chaired by Jayasuriya appointed for SLC

Technical Consultative Committee chaired by Jayasuriya appointed for SLC

April 2, 2023   10:41 pm

Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs Roshan Ranasinghe has appointed a Technical Consultative Committee for Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC). 

Accordingly, former Sri Lanka cricket captain Sanath Jayasuriya has been appointed as the Chairman of the said committee.

Meanwhile ex-cricketers Farveez Maharoof, Asantha De Mel, Charith Senanayake and Kapila Wijegunawardena have been appointed as members of the committee.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

NEWS IN BRIEF - 'PRIME TIME' 2023.04.02

NEWS IN BRIEF - 'PRIME TIME' 2023.04.02

NEWS IN BRIEF - 'PRIME TIME' 2023.04.02

Sajith accused govt of attempting to mislead the public with fake news (English)

Sajith accused govt of attempting to mislead the public with fake news (English)

Anura Kumara claims group of SJB MPs will defect to support President (English)

Anura Kumara claims group of SJB MPs will defect to support President (English)

India, Japan join hands with Sri Lanka to bolster regional connectivity in Indo-Pacific region (English)

India, Japan join hands with Sri Lanka to bolster regional connectivity in Indo-Pacific region (English)

CPC trade unionists meet the Prime Minister (English)

CPC trade unionists meet the Prime Minister (English)

National new rice harvest festival held at Siri Maha Bodhi (English)

National new rice harvest festival held at Siri Maha Bodhi (English)

National New Rice Harvest festival held under Presidents patronage

National New Rice Harvest festival held under Presidents patronage

NEWS IN BRIEF - 'MIDDAY PRIME' 2023.04.02

NEWS IN BRIEF - 'MIDDAY PRIME' 2023.04.02