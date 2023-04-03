Crystal Meth worth over Rs. 67.5 million recovered from Talaimannar seas

April 3, 2023   08:08 am

In a special search operation conducted in the Sand Dune Sea area of Talaimannar, the Sri Lanka Navy has recovered over 04 kg (wet weight) of Crystal Methamphetamine, also known as Crystal Meth or ICE, adrift in waters.

The special operation was mounted by SLNS Thammanna in the North Central Naval Command in the Sand Dune Sea area on Sunday (02). 

The naval personnel engaged in this operation recovered a suspicious sack adrift in waters and the drugs weighing about 04kg and 500g (wet weight) were found in 04 packages which had been stuffed in the sack.

The Navy suspects that the smugglers might have abandoned the drugs, unable to fetch them ashore, due to constant naval operations in the area. 

The gross street value of drugs is believed to be over Rs. 67.5 million. 

The seized packages of Crystal Methamphetamine have been kept in the naval custody until they are handed over to authorities for onward legal action, the navy said.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Minister assures that prices of pesticides and weedicides will be reduced

Minister assures that prices of pesticides and weedicides will be reduced

Minister assures that prices of pesticides and weedicides will be reduced

'The school was not involved, we warned them beforehand'  Dharmadutha College Principal on Big Match parade incident

'The school was not involved, we warned them beforehand'  Dharmadutha College Principal on Big Match parade incident

NEWS IN BRIEF - 'PRIME TIME' 2023.04.02

NEWS IN BRIEF - 'PRIME TIME' 2023.04.02

Sajith accused govt of attempting to mislead the public with fake news (English)

Sajith accused govt of attempting to mislead the public with fake news (English)

Anura Kumara claims group of SJB MPs will defect to support President (English)

Anura Kumara claims group of SJB MPs will defect to support President (English)

India, Japan join hands with Sri Lanka to bolster regional connectivity in Indo-Pacific region (English)

India, Japan join hands with Sri Lanka to bolster regional connectivity in Indo-Pacific region (English)

CPC trade unionists meet the Prime Minister (English)

CPC trade unionists meet the Prime Minister (English)

National new rice harvest festival held at Siri Maha Bodhi (English)

National new rice harvest festival held at Siri Maha Bodhi (English)