Sri Lanka records over 100,000 tourist arrivals for three consecutive months

April 4, 2023   09:43 am

Sri Lanka, for the third consecutive month in 2023, has recorded more than 100,000 tourist arrivals, Minister Harin Fernando says.

According to the lawmaker, the total number of tourist arrivals for the month of March stood at 125,495.

The tourism minister stated that Russia, India and the United Kingdom have emerged as the top three sources of Sri Lanka’s tourist arrivals in March.

In January and February this year, tourist arrivals increased to 102,545 and 107,639 respectively, in comparison to 91,961 recorded in December 2022.

During these two months, Germany, France and Australia too were among the top source countries for tourist arrivals, apart from Russia, India and the UK.

