Prices of Laugfs domestic gas cylinders also reduced

April 4, 2023   02:51 pm

The Laugfs Gas PLC, one of the two largest liquefied petroleum (LP) gas suppliers in the country, too slashed the prices of its domestic gas cylinders by a significant amount following the price reduction announced by Litro Gas Lanka Ltd. earlier today.

Revised prices of Laugfs gas cylinders are as follows:

• 12.5kg cylinder – Rs. 3,990 (reduced by Rs. 1,290)
• 5kg cylinder – Rs. 1,596 (reduced by Rs. 516)

Meanwhile, Litro Gas Lanka also dropped the prices of its domestic gas cylinders substantially:

• 12.5kg cylinder – Rs. 3,738 (reduced by Rs. 1,005)
• 5kg cylinder – Rs. 1,502 (reduced by Rs. 402)
• 2.3kg cylinder – Rs. 700 (reduced by Rs. 183)

The companies said the price reduction, effective from midnight today (April 04), comes in a bid to provide relief to the crisis-hit consumers in view of the upcoming festive season and the benefit of the appreciation of the Sri Lankan rupee against the US dollar.

