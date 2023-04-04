Prices of Laugfs domestic gas cylinders also reduced

The Laugfs Gas PLC, one of the two largest liquefied petroleum (LP) gas suppliers in the country, too slashed the prices of its domestic gas cylinders by a significant amount following the price reduction announced by Litro Gas Lanka Ltd. earlier today.

Revised prices of Laugfs gas cylinders are as follows:

• 12.5kg cylinder – Rs. 3,990 (reduced by Rs. 1,290)

• 5kg cylinder – Rs. 1,596 (reduced by Rs. 516)

Meanwhile, Litro Gas Lanka also dropped the prices of its domestic gas cylinders substantially:

• 12.5kg cylinder – Rs. 3,738 (reduced by Rs. 1,005)

• 5kg cylinder – Rs. 1,502 (reduced by Rs. 402)

• 2.3kg cylinder – Rs. 700 (reduced by Rs. 183)

The companies said the price reduction, effective from midnight today (April 04), comes in a bid to provide relief to the crisis-hit consumers in view of the upcoming festive season and the benefit of the appreciation of the Sri Lankan rupee against the US dollar.