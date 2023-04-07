Man arrested for defrauding people while posing as doctor

Man arrested for defrauding people while posing as doctor

April 7, 2023   12:09 am

The Borella Police arrested an individual last evening (05 April), for defrauding people while impersonating a doctor near the Lady Ridgeway Hospital in Colombo. 

Accordingly, the suspect had defrauded several people claiming that he was a doctor, and is able to provide them with opportunities for foreign employment. 

The suspect, identified as a 55-year-old resident of Marawila, who currently temporarily resides in the Nittambuwa area, was arrested after an individual who had agreed to make the relevant payment informed the Borella OIC upon suspicion. 

The suspect was seen wearing a stethoscope and a doctor’s uniform at the time of his arrest, while also carrying various books used by doctors on diseases and illnesses, Police said. 

The Borella Police revealed that the suspect loitered around the Colombo National Hospital and the Lady Ridgeway Hospital, claiming to those who came to visit patients that there were job opportunities on an apple farm owned by his wife in Australia. 

They further added that the suspect had been carrying out this scam for a rather long time, and had obtained sums amounting to Rs. 75,000 from people in exchange for providing them job opportunities in Australia.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

NEWS IN BRIEF - 'PRIME TIME' 2023.04.06

NEWS IN BRIEF - 'PRIME TIME' 2023.04.06

NEWS IN BRIEF - 'PRIME TIME' 2023.04.06

Five acquitted from case over seized 200kg heroin haul

Five acquitted from case over seized 200kg heroin haul

Elephants at Udawalawe National Park suffering from severe malnutrition

Elephants at Udawalawe National Park suffering from severe malnutrition

World Bank commends Sri Lanka's Development Policy Operational Program (English)

World Bank commends Sri Lanka's Development Policy Operational Program (English)

Civil Society Collective protests against Anti-Terrorism Bill near foreign embassies (English)

Civil Society Collective protests against Anti-Terrorism Bill near foreign embassies (English)

CEB acquires 163 MW Sojitz Power Plant (English)

CEB acquires 163 MW Sojitz Power Plant (English)

Court decision on arresting State Minister Diana Gamage to be delivered on 24 April

Court decision on arresting State Minister Diana Gamage to be delivered on 24 April

Court rejects plaint against former CBSL Governor Nivard Cabraal

Court rejects plaint against former CBSL Governor Nivard Cabraal