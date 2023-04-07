Man arrested for defrauding people while posing as doctor

The Borella Police arrested an individual last evening (05 April), for defrauding people while impersonating a doctor near the Lady Ridgeway Hospital in Colombo.

Accordingly, the suspect had defrauded several people claiming that he was a doctor, and is able to provide them with opportunities for foreign employment.

The suspect, identified as a 55-year-old resident of Marawila, who currently temporarily resides in the Nittambuwa area, was arrested after an individual who had agreed to make the relevant payment informed the Borella OIC upon suspicion.

The suspect was seen wearing a stethoscope and a doctor’s uniform at the time of his arrest, while also carrying various books used by doctors on diseases and illnesses, Police said.

The Borella Police revealed that the suspect loitered around the Colombo National Hospital and the Lady Ridgeway Hospital, claiming to those who came to visit patients that there were job opportunities on an apple farm owned by his wife in Australia.

They further added that the suspect had been carrying out this scam for a rather long time, and had obtained sums amounting to Rs. 75,000 from people in exchange for providing them job opportunities in Australia.