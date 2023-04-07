IGP Wickramaratnes tenure extended in a special gazette

IGP Wickramaratnes tenure extended in a special gazette

April 7, 2023   09:19 am

A special gazette notification has been published, extending the tenure of Inspector-General of Police (IGP) C.D. Wickramaratne for a period of three months with effect from March 26.

The communiqué was issued by President’s Secretary Saman Ekanayake on Thursday (April 06).

The service period of the police chief was extended by President Ranil Wickremesinghe, in terms of Article 41 (C)(1) and 61(E)(b) of the Constitution.

On April 01, the Constitutional Council, chaired by the Speaker of Parliament, gave the nod to the President’s recommendation to re-appoint Wickramaratne as the IGP for three more months.

Meanwhile, Senior Deputy Inspector-General of Police (SDIG) in charge of Western Province, Deshabandu Tennakoon was tipped to be appointed the next police chief, following the retirement of Wickramaratne on March 26.

Last month, sources revealed that the Head of State had made a recommendation to the Constitutional Council to appoint Tennakoon as the 36th IGP of Sri Lanka Police.

However, the nomination was later withdrawn as it attracted widespread criticism. The Bar Association of Sri Lanka (BASL) stressed that the new IGP should have an exemplary, blemish-free service and the capability to restore public confidence in the Sri Lanka Police.

The appointment of a new IGP is now put on hold with the tenure of the current police chief effective for three more months.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

State Minister of Defence calls for unity and harmony among people for national development (English)

State Minister of Defence calls for unity and harmony among people for national development (English)

State Minister of Defence calls for unity and harmony among people for national development (English)

Sri Lanka to lose USD 6.4 bn in compensation for X-Press Pearl maritime disaster? (English)

Sri Lanka to lose USD 6.4 bn in compensation for X-Press Pearl maritime disaster? (English)

NEWS IN BRIEF - 'PRIME TIME' 2023.04.06

NEWS IN BRIEF - 'PRIME TIME' 2023.04.06

Five acquitted from case over seized 200kg heroin haul

Five acquitted from case over seized 200kg heroin haul

Elephants at Udawalawe National Park suffering from severe malnutrition

Elephants at Udawalawe National Park suffering from severe malnutrition

World Bank commends Sri Lanka's Development Policy Operational Program (English)

World Bank commends Sri Lanka's Development Policy Operational Program (English)

Civil Society Collective protests against Anti-Terrorism Bill near foreign embassies (English)

Civil Society Collective protests against Anti-Terrorism Bill near foreign embassies (English)

CEB acquires 163 MW Sojitz Power Plant (English)

CEB acquires 163 MW Sojitz Power Plant (English)