Pre-school teacher dies after being attacked with sharp weapon

A preschool teacher was murdered early this morning (07 April) in the Kobbekaduwa area in Peradeniya.

The deceased has been identified as 25-year-old Anjali Chapa, a resident of Muruthalawa.

Police revealed that Chapa was pronounced dead upon admission to the Ilukthanna Hospital after she was attacked with a sharp weapon on a road in the Ginihena area in Kobbekaduwa, Peradeniya.

She was attacked while on her way to school this morning, Police said, adding that no suspects have been arrested thus far.

Further investigations into the murder are currently underway by the Peradeniya Police, while the body of the deceased has been placed in the morgue of the Ilukthanna Hospital.