Accordingly, Police found the body of a male buried in the Embilikanda area in Divithuruwatte, Elpitiya today.

The deceased has been identified as Chandra Kumara Sarath, a resident of the area.

Police revealed that he had been reported missing for two days, and was last seen leaving the house with a group of friends.