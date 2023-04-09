State Minister of Finance to represent Sri Lanka in Spring Meetings

State Minister of Finance Shehan Semasinghe will be representing Sri Lanka in the Spring Meetings with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank which is scheduled to be held from April 10th, in Washington DC, the Ministry of Finance, Economic Stabilization and National Policies announced.

In a statement, the Finance Ministry stated that President Ranil Wickremesinghe had appointed and assigned State Minister Semasinghe with the IMF coordination and relevant responsibilities.

Further, the State Minister, tweeting on his official account, has mentioned that this participation will be a great opportunity for Sri Lanka to enhance cooperation with the International partners of Sri Lanka in order to ensure debt sustainability and to further the progress Sri Lanka has made towards economic recovery.

Meanwhile, Dr.Nandalal Weerasinghe, the Governor of the Central Bank Sri Lanka (CBSL), and Secretary to the Treasury Mahinda Siriwardhane will also take part in the meeting, according to the Finance Ministry.