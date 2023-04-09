New hotline for complaints on substandard weighing and measuring equipment

The Department of Measurement Units, Standards and Services has taken measures to introduce a new telephone number for complaints regarding vendors using substandard weighing and measuring equipment.

The Department’s Director Sujeewa Akuranthilaka stated that the relevant telephone number is operational round the clock.

Accordingly, the general public can inform the department regarding the standard of weighing measuring equipment to 011 2 218 22 53, according to the Department of Measurement Units, Standards and Services.