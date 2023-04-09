People will soon need the SLPP back as a party  Sagara Kariyawasam

The General Secretary of Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP), MP Sagara Kariyawasam says that the people will need the SLPP as a party once again in the near future.

Speaking at a party conference in Kolonnawa, he stated that the people will take to the streets voicing their requirement to go to a national economy built on nationalism and localism.

“When the work done by all leaders who emerged in Sri Lanka after independence was put on one side of a scale, and the work done by Mr. Mahinda [Rajapaksa] was put on the other side, his side is too heavy.”

“So, this party of yours is not a party that can be brought down by torching houses, by attacking or by threatening”, he said.

MP Kariyawasam also mentioned that the SLPP’s tenure was the time period where no debt was taken, but the prevailing debts were paid.

“We, the SLPP needed to build the country by not obtaining a loan, which your child will have to pay back in the future. No matter how many economic difficulties there were, our tenure was the period in which no debt was taken, but when the debt was paid.”

“We can see how the leaders who led the ‘Aragalaya’ protest movement are partying today. Did the people of this country rally for such a future?”

“I think, as a party, the people of this country will need us again in the very near future”, Kariyawasam claimed.