Local Govt election postponed for second time

The Election Commission says, for the second time, it is compelled to postpone the 2023 Local Government polls, scheduled to be held on April 25.

In a special media release published today (April 11), Commissioner-General of Elections Saman Sri Ratnayake said the decision was reached due to reasons beyond the control of the election body and the inadequacy of funds to go ahead with the preparations for the Local Government polls.