24-year-old arrested for large-scale ATM fraud

A 24-year-old resident of Piliyandala has been arrested for committing financial fraud through ATM cards.

Accordingly, the relevant individual was in possession of nearly 15 ATM cards at the time of his arrest, Police said.

Investigations have revealed that the arrestee would obtain the pin numbers of ATM cards under the pretext of assisting those who came to withdraw money from the ATM, following which he would keep their ATM card and give them a fake ATM card instead.

Police stated that the suspect was arrested last night (10 April), after over 50 complaints were received by several police stations including Piliyandala, Kottawa, Dehiwala, Mirihana and Maharagama.