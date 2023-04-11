Four Sri Lankans who illegally boarded Panama-flagged ship remanded

April 11, 2023   04:29 pm

The Galle Magistrate’s Court has ordered to remand the four men, who secretly boarded a Panama-flagged cargo ship anchored at the Colombo Port in an attempt to illegally migrate, until April 18.

The order was issued by Acting Magistrate of Galle Premaratne Thiranagama when the four individuals in question were produced before courts today (April 11).

They have been identified as residents of Velanai in Jaffna, the police said.

The four individuals in question had sneaked into the cargo ship, which was anchored at the Colombo Port on March 24, and later, the captain of the ship had discovered the four men while the ship was sailing at the Suez Canal security checkpoint in Egypt.

On March 28, the shipping company to which the ship belongs had taken steps to transfer the four individuals to Sri Lanka onboard another ship belonging to the same shipping company, which was bound for Sri Lanka, after the captain had informed the company of the incident.

Accordingly, they have been handed over to the Galle Harbour Police, upon their arrival on the island, according to police.

Galle Harbour Police is conducting further investigations regarding the incident.

