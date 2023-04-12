Steps taken to increase quantity of fuel distributed during festive season

Minister of Power and Energy Kanchana Wijesekera says that data from the last 7 days of fuel sales shows a significant improvement of fuel sales and sales through the National Fuel Pass QR system.

He said the overall percentages which was below 60% last week has improved to above 80% with the temporary suspension of 66 fuel stations, that did not adhere to the National Fuel Pass QR guidelines.

In a tweet, the minister revealed that arrangements have also been made to increase the quantity of fuel distributed during the festive season to 4,650 MT of Petrol 92 Octane and 5,500 MT of Auto Diesel per day.