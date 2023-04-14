Fourth shipment of imported eggs to arrive today

The fourth shipment of imported eggs of one million is expected to arrive in Sri Lanka later today (April 14).

The State Trading Corporation said the ship carrying the egg consignment has already departed the Indian port.

Meanwhile, the third shipment of one million eggs from India was released from the port last morning, after the clearance certificate was issued by the Animal Production and Health Department.

The shipment is now being distributed among the bakery owners.

Sri Lanka has imported nearly 4 million eggs from India thus far, while another order for 5 million eggs has already been placed, according to the State Trading Corporation.

The long-awaited first shipment carrying 2 million eggs arrived on the island on March 23 followed by two more stocks of one million eggs each from India.