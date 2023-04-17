Eleven people die of sunstroke near Mumbai after open-air award function

Eleven people die of sunstroke near Mumbai after open-air award function

April 17, 2023   12:33 pm

At least eleven people died on Sunday after suffering from sunstroke at an event attended by India’s home minister on the outskirts of Mumbai, the chief minister of Maharashtra state said.

Hundreds of thousands of people attended an award function on Sunday afternoon where federal home minister Amit Shah presented an award to a well-known social activist, on the outskirts of the country’s financial capital of Mumbai in Maharashtra.

The event was held outdoors in the afternoon in Khargar, where the maximum temperature recorded was 38 degrees Celsius (100.4°F), normal for this time of the year.

Around 50 people were admitted to hospital after the event and 11 had died, Maharashtra’s chief minister, Eknath Shinde, told reporters late on Sunday night.

India is likely to experience heat waves between March and May, the weather office said in February this year.

Source - Reuters

-Agencies

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Rs. 35 mn revenue generated through expressways within yesterday (English)

Rs. 35 mn revenue generated through expressways within yesterday (English)

Schools to reopen tomorrow as previously decided (English)

Schools to reopen tomorrow as previously decided (English)

Amnesty calls for influence from US President on SL Anti-Terrorism Bill (English)

Amnesty calls for influence from US President on SL Anti-Terrorism Bill (English)

Failure of govt will soon be exposed - Sajith (English)

Failure of govt will soon be exposed - Sajith (English)

JICA eager to resume Japan-funded development projects in Sri Lanka - State Minister Semasinghe (English)

JICA eager to resume Japan-funded development projects in Sri Lanka - State Minister Semasinghe (English)

Large numbers of bus, train passengers return to Colombo after New Year festival

Large numbers of bus, train passengers return to Colombo after New Year festival

NEWS IN BRIEF -

NEWS IN BRIEF - "PRIME TIME" 2023.04.16