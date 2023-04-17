Expressways generate over Rs. 70 mn revenue within 48 hours

April 17, 2023   03:56 pm

The Road Development Authority (RDA) says that the revenue generated from the expressway tolls within the last 48 hours exceeds Rs. 70 million.

Accordingly, the total number of vehicles that had used the expressways within the 48-hour ending at midnight yesterday (April 16) was 256,225, according to the RDA.

In general, the number of vehicles using the expressways is around 90,000 per day, while the total income generated per day is nearly Rs. 25 million.

