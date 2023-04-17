Sri Lanka & UK to convene Strategic Dialogue in London tomorrow

Sri Lanka & UK to convene Strategic Dialogue in London tomorrow

April 17, 2023   04:14 pm

Foreign Secretary Aruni Wijewardane will participate in the inaugural UK-Sri Lanka Strategic Dialogue at the Foreign Secretary-level on April 18, 2023, at the Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) in London, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

In a statement, the ministry mentioned that UK Minister of State in the FCDO Anne Marie Trevelyan will open the dialogue, which will be conducted with the participation of Sir Philip Barton, Permanent Undersecretary of the FCDO.

The inaugural Strategic Dialogue is convened at the invitation of the FCDO at the important juncture of the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Sri Lanka and the United Kingdom this year.

The Strategic Dialogue will provide a forum for both sides to discuss the multifaceted relations between the two countries, according to the foreign ministry.

On the sidelines of the dialogue, Foreign Secretary Wijewardane will have a bilateral meeting with Assistant Secretary General of the Commonwealth Prof. Luis G. Franceschi and interact with members of the All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG), it added.

