Twelve nabbed for engaging in illegal fishing off Jaffna

April 18, 2023   08:57 am

Sri Lanka Navy has arrested 12 individuals who were engaging in illegal night diving and light-coarse fishing in the sea areas off the coasts of Mamunai and Chundikulam in Jaffna.

The apprehension was made in two separate operations conducted on April 16 and 17.

During the operations, the navy also impounded three dinghies and unauthorized fishing gear used for these illegal acts.

The Naval Detachment Mamunai belonging to the Veththalakerni Naval Deployment in the Northern Naval Command had deployed naval craft and conducted a special operation off Mamunai on April 16.

This operation led to the apprehension of 04 people engaged in illegal diving activities to catch fish and the seizure of one dinghy and unauthorized fishing gear.

Meanwhile, a group of navy marines attached to Naval Detachment Chundikulam of the Naval Deployment Veththalakerni also carried out a special operation off Chundikulam on April 17.

During the operation, naval personnel captured eight individuals along with two dinghies and fishing gear for practicing light-coarse fishing in the sea area.

The persons apprehended in these operations are residents of Mannar, Thalayadi, Puulayarkoilady, Pudukuduirippu and Anandapuram, who are from 28 to 59 years of age.

The suspects and their fishing equipment as well as the impounded dinghies were handed over to the Department of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources in Jaffna for onward legal action.

