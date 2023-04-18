COPA summons Sri Lanka Police

COPA summons Sri Lanka Police

April 18, 2023   12:53 pm

Sri Lanka Police and the Samurdhi Development Department have been summoned before the Committee on Public Accounts (COPA) next week, the Department of Communications of the Parliament said in a media release.

Thereby, the officials of the Samurdhi Development Department will appear before the COPA on April 25.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka Police is slated to make its appearance before the COPA the following day (April 26).

The COPA, chaired by State Minister Lasantha Alagiyawanna, will look into the Auditor General’s reports for the previous years and the current performance of the two institutions.

