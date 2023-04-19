Tourist arrivals expected to hit 400,000 mark mid-April

April 19, 2023   09:06 am

The Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority (SLTDA) has stated that it expects a total of 400,000 tourists to have arrived for 2023 by 20 April.

SLTDA Chairman Priyantha Fernando explained that as of 16 April, 55,000 tourists were seen entering the island for the month of April alone.

“Thus, we are hopeful that we will achieve the target of 400,000 tourists by the 20th of this month”, he said in this regard, adding that most of the tourists who arrived since January were of Russian and Indian nationalities.

He further said that although high numbers of Chinese tourists were expected this month, this was not the case, and therefore they are expecting more Chinese tourists next month.

