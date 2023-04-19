Cardinal Ranjith is not the Chief Justice  Maithripala

Former President Maithripala Sirisena says that only the judiciary or the Chief Justice has the authority to implement the law against him with regard to the Easter Sunday terror attack and that Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith has no such authority.

The former President, who visited the Temple of Tooth Relic in Kandy today (April 19), made these comments while responding to questions from the media.

In response to a question raised by a journalist, whether he will contest the presidential election, Sirisena claimed that they are still not aware of as to when an election will be held and what kind of election will be held.

“That is decided by the President and the Election Commission. We adapt accordingly.”

“Until then, I will stand up for the people and carry on those activities for the sake of our country and the people”, he said.

Meanwhile, ex-president Sirisena was also asked as to whether he is prepared to pay the compensation for the Easter Attack victims as ordered by the court.

“Let’s wait and see. We must do what the court orders. We have to respect that.”

Further, the former president also replied to a journalist who raised a question regarding the Cardinal Ranjith’s recent comments that strict legal actions must be taken if the compensation payment is not made.

“He is not the Chief Justice. The court decides that”, Sirisena said.