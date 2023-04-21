Three teachers arrested over alleged assault of a student

Three teachers from a school in Maha Oya have been arrested over an alleged assault of a student.

The Maha Oya Police yesterday (20 April) arrested three teachers aged 34, 37 and 43 for allegedly assaulting a 19-year-old student of the school.

The arrest was made following an investigation launched into a complaint lodged at the Maha Oya Police by the mother of the victimised student, claiming that her child was admitted to the Maya Oya Base Hospital following the assault.

Accordingly, the three arrestees are due to be produced before the Dehiattakandiya Magistrate’s Court.