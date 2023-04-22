Youth arrested over false bomb scare in Akurana remanded

Youth arrested over false bomb scare in Akurana remanded

April 22, 2023   03:39 pm

The youth, who was arrested for giving an anonymous false tip-off to the police about a possible bomb threat to Akurana area recently, was remanded until May 04.

The 21-year-old was produced before the Hulftsdorp Police earlier today (April 22).

On April 19, he had called the 118 online emergency complaint system and falsely claimed that there was an impending bomb attack on mosques in Akurana during Muslim devotees’ prayers in the holy month of Ramadan.

Following the bomb scare, special police teams were deployed to Akurana to beef up security in the area while the police cyber crimes unit initiated an investigation into the matter.

The arrest was made this morning in the area of Harispattuwa after confirming the suspect’s identity, according to the police.

The youth in question is reportedly a Mawlawi named Issadeen Mohamed Sajid.

Speaking on the matter on Friday (April 21), Police Spokesman SSP Nihal Thalduwa clarified recent reports circulated on the increased security in the Akurana area.

Thalduwa said the move was a precautionary measure in response to the call received via the emergency hotline claiming that a bomb attack was being planned in the said area.

