Court sets aside petition seeking to arrest state minister Diana Gamage
April 24, 2023 12:15 pm
Colombo Chief Magistrate Prasanna Alwis has declared that the court will not issue an order related to the arrest of State Minister Diana Gamage on the offences under the Immigration and Immigration Act.
The Chief Magistrate has stated that the decision has been arrived at since the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) is empowered by law to take the necessary steps regarding the arrest of the State Minister over the relevant offences.