Court sets aside petition seeking to arrest state minister Diana Gamage

Court sets aside petition seeking to arrest state minister Diana Gamage

April 24, 2023   12:15 pm

Colombo Chief Magistrate Prasanna Alwis has declared that the court will not issue an order related to the arrest of State Minister Diana Gamage on the offences under the Immigration and Immigration Act.

The Chief Magistrate has stated that the decision has been arrived at since the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) is empowered by law to take the necessary steps regarding the arrest of the State Minister over the relevant offences.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Amaraweera stresses on providing relief to people rather than promoting political parties (English)

Amaraweera stresses on providing relief to people rather than promoting political parties (English)

EU, FAO launch EUR 4 million initiative to improve Sri Lankas paddy farming (English)

EU, FAO launch EUR 4 million initiative to improve Sri Lankas paddy farming (English)

Police uncover more details about suspect arrested over Delft quintuple murder (English)

Police uncover more details about suspect arrested over Delft quintuple murder (English)

Govt turned Sri Lanka into'land of auctions'  Sajith (English)

Govt turned Sri Lanka into'land of auctions'  Sajith (English)

X-Press Pearl disaster: Sri Lanka to file case in Singapore tomorrow (English)

X-Press Pearl disaster: Sri Lanka to file case in Singapore tomorrow (English)

Prison officials, who were in charge of three teens accused in murder, suspended

Prison officials, who were in charge of three teens accused in murder, suspended

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.04.23

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.04.23