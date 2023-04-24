Sri Lanka Tourism embarks on a Three City Roadshow Series in India

Sri Lanka Tourism continues to expand its warm bilateral and cultural ties with its Indian counterparts by venturing into a series of Road Shows in key Indian cities from April 24 - 28, 2023. The first roadshow to be held in Chennai on April 24, followed by Cochin on April 26, and finally in Bangalore on April 28.

Sri Lanka is witnessing a considerable increase in tourist arrivals with India leading the way and securing the number one position. The event also focuses on promoting a myriad of tourism experiences while focusing on converting potential travellers to make bookings and highlighting the positive message that Sri Lanka is open for Leisure, Business, and MICE tourism.

The target audience at these roadshows will be tour operators, media, key influencers, corporates, trade associations, and key Tourism Industry stakeholders in India, who have the ability to take the message that Sri Lanka is not only one of the most beautiful countries with an amazing range of destinations and products but is also safe and secure.

A delegation of over 30 Sri Lankan Travel Agencies and hotels will be participating in this event, with the delegation being led by the Harin Fernando, Minister of Tourism accompanied by Chalaka Gajabahu, Chairman Sri Lanka Tourism Promotion Bureau, and Thisum Jayasuriya, Chairman Sri Lanka Convention Bureau, Shirani Herth, Junior Manager, Sri Lanka Tourism Promotion Bureau (SLTPB) and Malkanthi Welikla, Manager, Marketing, Sri Lanka Convention Bureau.

Harin Fernando, Minister of Tourism, said “Tourism in Sri Lanka over the last six months has been very interesting and promising. The last three months alone in 2023 from January to March have seen 8,000 tourist arrivals a day, which is the highest since 2018. Sri Lanka values the Indian outbound market and has been a key driver of arrivals into our country. Sri Lanka offers other than its rich heritage of 2,500 years, a spectacular array of destinations and products such as wellness and yoga, beaches, shopping, cuisine, adventure, and wildlife. The added attraction for the Indian market is the very well-laid-out Ramayana circuit, which is an excellent religious travel initiative. The time is perfect to experience the warm hospitality of our people!”

Each roadshow will include B2B sessions facilitating numerous discussions followed by a networking event which will also help to improve business partnerships. A touch of glamour will be added to these events with the participation of celebrities such as Cricket legend Sanath Jayasuriya. A dancing troupe specially flown in for this event will showcase Sri Lankan rich heritage of performing arts.

Source - IANS

-Agencies