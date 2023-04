Minister of Power and Energy Kanchana Wijesekara says that the power supply has been restored to Colombo 04, 05 and 07.

In a tweet, Minister Wijesekara mentioned that the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) has informed of a sudden power outage in several areas within Colombo 4, 5, 7, 8, 10, 12 areas and suburbs due to a cable explosion and a breakdown at the 132 KV substation at Kolonnawa.