Sri Lankans in Sudan to be evacuated within next few days  Minister

April 25, 2023   10:28 am

Minister of Foreign Affairs Ali Sabry has assured that the Ministry is actively working on evacuating all Sri Lankans in Sudan.

Thus, the Minister expressed his confidence that all Sri Lankan nationals currently residing in Sudan will be evacuated within the next few days.

Taking to Twitter, Sabry also appreciated the offer of support extended by India in this regard.

On 22 April, Sri Lanka’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that the Embassy of Sri Lanka in Cairo, which is accredited to the Republic of Sudan, has assured that they are in regular contact with the Sri Lankan nationals currently in Khartoum and its suburbs, in view of the ongoing situation.

Accordingly, the Embassy can be reached via email – slcairoconsular@gmail.com and their telephone line - +201272813000,while for immediate assistance, the Honorary Consul of Sri Lanka in Khartoum, Sayed Abdel, may be contacted on +249912394035.

