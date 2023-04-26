BASL says certain provisions in proposed Anti-Terrorism Bill violate fundamental rights

The Bar Association of Sri Lanka (BASL) says the special committee appointed to study the Anti-Terrorism Bill has observed that certain provisions in the document are in violation of fundamental rights.

The BASL had appointed the relevant committee consisting of senior legal experts to review the Anti-Terrorism Bill, gazetted on March 22, 2023.

In a statement, the BASL says that the said committee has observed that certain provisions, inter alia, clauses 3,4,10,11,13,14,15,16,28,30,31,36,82,83,84,85, and 86 of the bill infringe upon the principles of the criminal justice system and are in contravention of the legal rights of the citizens.

Further, it is the view of the Committee that the provisions stipulated in the said bill violate the fundamental rights enumerated under Chapter III of the constitution of Sri Lanka, especially in light of article 14 of the constitution, it added.

In view of the recommendations of the committee, the BASL will be making representations to the Ministry of Justice, and all other stakeholders, requesting that amendments be made to the bill, in compliance with the law, according to the association’s statement.

Further, in order to protect the rights of the citizens, in the event the bill is placed in the order paper before parliament, in the current form, BASL vowed to take steps in law to challenge the bill in the appropriate forum.