Court deems 2020 Mahara Prison riot shooting deaths a crime

Welisara Magistrate Thusitha Dhammika has deemed the deaths of the 11 inmates at the Mahara Prison, who were shot dead during a riot that erupted in 2020, a ‘crime’.

The magistrate mentioned this on Thursday, delivering the verdict of the magisterial inquest on the incident.

He, thereby, ordered the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to immediately arrest the prison officers who were involved in the shooting and to produce them before the court without delay.