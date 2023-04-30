January 1, 1970 05:30 am
Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.
Most Viewed
- Former Pradeshiya Sabha chairman found murdered
- President reveals plans to establish an Institute of History
- Land Reforms Commissions annual reports not submitted since 2015, COPE reveals
- Second phase of 2022/23 Maha Season rice purchase, stock disposal program in Jaffna
- Power supply restored after Athurugiriya grid substation breakdown