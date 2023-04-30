Imported eggs to be released to local retail market

Minister of Agriculture Mahinda Amaraweera has informed the Animal Production and Health Department to permit eggs imported from India to be released to the local retail market.

The State Trade Corporation (STC) on Thursday had said that the imported eggs can be sold to the general public if the Department of Animal Production & Health green-lights the move and that a formal request has already been made to the department.

The Sri Lankan government had decided to import eggs from India in a bid to curb the soaring prices in the local market.

However, imported eggs were hitherto provided only to the bakeries and restaurants based in the Western Province.

Meanwhile, another stock of eggs from India reached the island on April 26.

However, a consignment of 2 million imported eggs is yet to be cleared from the port as the Animal Production & Health Department has delayed the issuance of reports on samples.