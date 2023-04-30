Spread of Leptospirosis on the rise in Southern Province

Spread of Leptospirosis on the rise in Southern Province

April 30, 2023   09:41 am

Galle District community medical specialist, Dr. Amila Chandrasiri says Leptospirosis disease is spreading into a severe epidemic in the Southern Province.

He pointed out that 19 deaths have been reported in Galle District due to leptospirosis so far this year.

Dr. Amila Chandrasiri, further warned that the individuals who carry out any work related to impure water, wet soil or mud are at the risk of contracting the disease.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Sri Lanka, UNDP join hands to better align taxation policies for achieving SDGs (English)

Sri Lanka, UNDP join hands to better align taxation policies for achieving SDGs (English)

Sri Lanka, UNDP join hands to better align taxation policies for achieving SDGs (English)

SJB to take disciplinary action against Fowzie (English)

SJB to take disciplinary action against Fowzie (English)

Qi Zhenhong recalls support extended by China to Sri Lanka (English)

Qi Zhenhong recalls support extended by China to Sri Lanka (English)

IMF agreement is the only way out of the economic abyss - Siyambalapitiya (English)

IMF agreement is the only way out of the economic abyss - Siyambalapitiya (English)

Significant increase in afternoon thunderstorms; heavy rains above 100 mm expected (English)

Significant increase in afternoon thunderstorms; heavy rains above 100 mm expected (English)

Notorious criminal Ratmalane Kudu Anju arrested in France

Notorious criminal Ratmalane Kudu Anju arrested in France

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.04.29

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.04.29

'Ukussa' helps expose woman swindling money by promising Israeli jobs

'Ukussa' helps expose woman swindling money by promising Israeli jobs