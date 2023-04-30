Spread of Leptospirosis on the rise in Southern Province

Galle District community medical specialist, Dr. Amila Chandrasiri says Leptospirosis disease is spreading into a severe epidemic in the Southern Province.

He pointed out that 19 deaths have been reported in Galle District due to leptospirosis so far this year.

Dr. Amila Chandrasiri, further warned that the individuals who carry out any work related to impure water, wet soil or mud are at the risk of contracting the disease.