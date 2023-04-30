Public opinions to be sought regarding new Anti-Terrorism Bill

Public opinions to be sought regarding new Anti-Terrorism Bill

April 30, 2023   12:51 pm

The Ministry of Justice has decided to obtain public opinions and suggestions with regard to the new proposed Anti-Terrorism Bill.

Accordingly, any individual including the political parties and civil society organizations will receive the opportunity for this purpose, Minister of Justice Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe said.

Thereby, the general public can hand over their suggestions and opinions regarding the matter to the Justice Ministry until May 30, 2023.

It has reportedly been decided to hold several rounds of discussions with regard to this, after obtaining the public opinions and to decide the future actions related to the new proposed Anti-Terrorism Bill in consideration of all those suggestions by the public.

Furthermore, Minister Rajapakshe also emphasized that measures will be taken to table the relevant bill in the parliament in a manner that is acceptable by all.

The new Anti-Terrorism Bill was published by the government in the gazette recently and certain parties raised objections regarding the matter.

Accordingly, Justice Minister Rajapakshe took steps to temporarily halt the tabling of the relevant bill in the Parliament.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Evening thundershowers expected in most parts of the island during next few days

Evening thundershowers expected in most parts of the island during next few days

Evening thundershowers expected in most parts of the island during next few days

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.04.30

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.04.30

Agriculture Minister says eggs will be imported until shortage is resolved

Agriculture Minister says eggs will be imported until shortage is resolved

Sri Lanka's main political parties prepare for May Day celebrations and rallies in Colombo

Sri Lanka's main political parties prepare for May Day celebrations and rallies in Colombo

Police make a request from organizers of May Day rallies in Colombo

Police make a request from organizers of May Day rallies in Colombo

Spread of Leptospirosis on the rise in Southern Province

Spread of Leptospirosis on the rise in Southern Province

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Sri Lanka, UNDP join hands to better align taxation policies for achieving SDGs (English)

Sri Lanka, UNDP join hands to better align taxation policies for achieving SDGs (English)