Public opinions to be sought regarding new Anti-Terrorism Bill

The Ministry of Justice has decided to obtain public opinions and suggestions with regard to the new proposed Anti-Terrorism Bill.

Accordingly, any individual including the political parties and civil society organizations will receive the opportunity for this purpose, Minister of Justice Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe said.

Thereby, the general public can hand over their suggestions and opinions regarding the matter to the Justice Ministry until May 30, 2023.

It has reportedly been decided to hold several rounds of discussions with regard to this, after obtaining the public opinions and to decide the future actions related to the new proposed Anti-Terrorism Bill in consideration of all those suggestions by the public.

Furthermore, Minister Rajapakshe also emphasized that measures will be taken to table the relevant bill in the parliament in a manner that is acceptable by all.

The new Anti-Terrorism Bill was published by the government in the gazette recently and certain parties raised objections regarding the matter.

Accordingly, Justice Minister Rajapakshe took steps to temporarily halt the tabling of the relevant bill in the Parliament.