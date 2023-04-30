18 Sri Lankans in Sudan refused to return - Foreign Minister

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs says that 18 Sri Lankans who are currently residing in the Republic of Sudan have rejected to be evacuated from the country and repatriated to Sri Lanka.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Ali Sabry stated that the 18 individuals in question have expressed their need to remain in Sudan, while stating that they will lose their jobs if they leave.

The ministry has taken measures to evacuate 34 Sri Lankans, who have expressed their desire to leave Sudan so far, in view of the prevailing crisis situation in the Northeast African nation.

Minister Sabry also stated that 14 out of the 34 had arrived at the Bandaranaike International Airport yesterday (April 29), while 06 others have reached Jeddah in Saudi Arabia.

Furthermore, he expressed that 14 more individuals are staying in Port Sudan and necessary arrangements have been made to bring them to the island as soon as possible.

Conflict between rival generals from the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces has killed more than 500 people and injured more than 4,000 others since fighting broke out on April 15. Bombings and gun battles have rattled Khartoum, devastating buildings in residential neighborhoods.

Foreign countries continued to evacuate their citizens while hundreds of thousands of Sudanese fled across borders. The first convoy organised by the United States to evacuate hundreds of American citizens from the conflict reached the coastal city of Port Sudan Saturday after a dangerous overland journey escorted by armed drones.

Britain, meanwhile, ended its evacuation flights Saturday, after demand for spots on the planes declined. The United Arab Emirates announced Saturday it had started evacuating its own citizens along with nationals of 16 other countries.