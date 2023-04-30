Police say that future actions regarding the notorious drug peddler and criminal gang member Sinhara Amal Saminda Silva, alias “Kudu Anju,” will be taken in accordance with the instructions of the Attorney General (AG).

Police Media Spokesperson, SSP Nihal Talduwa emphasized that the Attorney General has already been notified about the relevant suspect.

The notorious criminal figure was arrested in France last Wednesday (April 26) and the INTERPOL informed the arrest of ‘Kudu Anju’ to the Sri Lankan authorities, SSP Thalduwa said.

Interpol had also issued a Red Notice for the arrest of ‘Kudu Anju’.

“The suspect has been arrested by the French police according to the red notice for his arrest. Following the arrest, they had notified the Sri Lankan Police regarding his arrest.”

Commenting further on the matter, SSP Talduwa also stated that there are certain rules in relation to the existing agreement between the French government and the Sri Lankan government, especially in dealing with criminals.

“Attention should be paid to such laws”, he added.

“Also, attention should be paid to the agreements made with regional organizations.”

Furthermore, he expressed that actions should be taken in coordination with the Attorney General’s Department and the relevant ministry in case of the availability of any such agreements between France or not and on how to act accordingly.