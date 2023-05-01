President expects to reach agreement this year to solve Sri Lankas ethnic issue

President expects to reach agreement this year to solve Sri Lankas ethnic issue

May 1, 2023   12:10 pm

President Ranil Wickremesinghe, says that he expects to reach an agreement this year to solve the country’s long-drawn ethnic issue with the Government’s commitment to policies that benefit all communities in Sri Lanka, the President’s Media Division (PMD) said.

President Wickremesinghe made this remark in his International Labour Day statement today (May 01), according to the PMD.

“My motivation was not rooted in politics, but in properly managing the country’s economy and alleviating the burdens on its citizens,” the the President further stated in his May Day address.

“For this reason, I took on the role of the presidency, as I had faith in my ability to revive the economy and work alongside supportive ministers to achieve these outcomes”, he said.

President Wickremesinghe also noted that as the country approaches the centenary of independence in 2048, the goal should be to become a country with a developed economy, just like India aims to achieve in 2047 and China in 2049, according to the PMD.

 “Let 2048 be the year of development for Sri Lanka. We are not only building this economy for the present generation but also for the youth and children of the future”, he added.

