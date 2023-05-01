Domestic LP gas prices to be reduced within next few days?

Chief of Staff to the President, Sagala Ratnayake says that the price of domestic LP gas cylinders will possibly be reduced within the next few days.

Joining the May Day rally of the United National Party (UNP), Ratnayake emphasized that measures will also be taken to halt the issuance of fuel based on the QR code system, with further strengthening of the economy.

Furthermore, he also expressed that it has been planned to relax the prevailing import restrictions.

Ratnayake pointed out that the country’s inflation which prevailed at 70%, has now been brought down to 35%, adding that it is expected to bring the number down to a single digit by the end of this year.