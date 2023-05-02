Retired Air Vice Marshal blacklisted for supporting NPP files petition

May 2, 2023   04:59 pm

Retired Air Vice Marshal Sampath Sanjeewa Thuyacontha has filed a Fundamental Rights (FR) petition before the Supreme Court seeking an order for the annulment of a decision taken by the Commander of the Sri Lanka Air Force (SLAF) to blacklist him.

The petitioner, who points out that the State Minister of Defence Pramitha Bandara Tennakoon had stated in parliament that this blacklisting occurred as a result of him expressing his opinion on the political stage of the National People’s Power (NPP) also expresses that he has never violated the honour of the Sri Lanka Air Force through his actions.

Accordingly, the Commander of the Sri Lanka Air Force, its Senior Administrative Officer, State Minister of Defence Pramitha Bandara Tennakoon and the Attorney General have been named as the respondents in the petition.

