The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has commended Sri Lanka for its efforts to avert a greater crisis and for laying a strong foundation for the country’s economic recovery.

This was conveyed by ADB’s President Masatsugu Asakawa during a meeting with Sri Lanka’s Foreign Affairs Minister Ali Sabry in South Korea.

The lawmaker expressed Sri Lanka’s gratitude for the excellent partnership and cooperation extended by the ADB during a challenging period for Sri Lanka and for supporting the country’s recovery process.

Whilst conveying the best wishes of President Ranil Wickremesinghe, Minister Sabry further sought technical support and financial assistance from the ADB in the spheres of digitalization, agriculture, renewable energy, and financial sector stability.

In response, the ADB President expressed his appreciation for the encouraging work Sri Lanka has done so far to avert a greater crisis and for laying a strong foundation for the country’s recovery.

Asakawa pledged to continue engagement with Sri Lanka with renewed vigour in a variety of areas.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the 56th Annual Meeting of the Board of Governors of the ADB, held from May 02 to 05, 2023 in Incheon, South Korea.

The Annual Meeting is a high-level event attended by around 3,000-4,000 participants, including Ministers of Finance, Governors of Central Banks, Senior Officials of the major global banks, companies and media.

Sabry will deliver a statement at the Governor’s Business Session on 04 May 2023 among other interventions during the period.