The reforms due to be implemented within Sri Lanka’s energy sector were discussed between Minister of Power and Energy Kanchana Wijesekera and the United National Development Party (UNDP) Resident Representative in Sri Lanka, Azusa Kubota.

The two parties met yesterday (02 May), during which sustainable development goals in this regard were discussed, along with several other matters of concern, the minister said in a tweet.

Accordingly, the Government Policy, policy loans and grants for the development of the renewable energy sector, the proposed feeding tariff formula and grants to source roof-top solar panels for the Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) sector were also discusses between the Minister and UNDP Resident Representative.